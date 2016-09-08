This London tower block is officially the ugliest building in the UK

Ike Ijeh Lincoln Plaza: ‘A putrid, pugilistic horror show that should never have been built.’

A high-rise residential tower block in London has just been named the ugliest building in the country.

Lincoln Plaza, a complex comprised of two towers, a hotel, and a round building in South Quay, was announced today (September 7) as the winner of the Carbuncle Cup, which is given to the UK’s worst designed building each year by architecture site BD.

Designed by BUJ Architects for the property developer Galliard Homes, the Docklands-based tower block is described as “a putrid, pugilistic horror show that should never have been built” in a BD article written by the architect Ike Ijeh.

“In its bilious cladding, chaotic form, adhesive balconies and frenzied facades, it exhibits the absolute worst in shambolic architectural design and cheap visual gimmickry,” Ijeh, who was on the Carbuncle panel of judges, wrote.

“Essentially, this building is the architectural embodiment of sea sickness,” he added. “Waves of nausea frozen in sheaths of glass and coloured aluminium that, when stared at for too long, summon queasiness, discomfort and, if you’re really unlucky, a reappearance of lunch as inevitably as puddles after a rainstorm.”

BD also takes aim at the building’s developer Galliard Homes, which it said “is rapidly turning itself into a serial visual nuisance in London.” The developer is building more housing structures in Stratford, Battersea, Shoreditch, among other areas of the capital, according to BD.

Galliard Homes told the BBC that its “scheme [at Lincoln Plaza] sold out to buyers, so clearly the project is liked by the purchasers.”

Lincoln Plaza beat five other buildings nominated for the Carbuncle Cup. Council offices in Stoke on Trent, a church extension in Poole, a university building in Sheffield, and two other buildings in London — 5 Broadgate, and Saffron Square — also made the shortlist as “superlative examples of unreservedly bad architecture.”

The Jenga-like skyscraper inherits the title of the country’s worst building from the Walkie Talkie, which won the Carbuncle Cup in 2015. It is the fifth year in a row that a London building has won the award.

Business Insider has contacted BUJ Architects and Galliard Homes for further comment.

NOW WATCH: This building changes shape every hour



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.