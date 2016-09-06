9 reasons why the Lincoln Navigator concept car is a glimpse into the future

Lincoln arguably stole the New York Auto Show in March when it unveiled its Navigator concept car:

The concept car won’t go into production, but the concept gives us a hint at design features that will be incorporated into future Lincoln models.

With several high-tech features and semi-autonomous capabilities, it’s worth taking a closer look at Lincoln’s concept car:

First things first, look at those gullwing doors. Ford It's kind of a shame we won't be seeing them on the real thing, as Autoblog reported. Those open to a spacious interior with six seats that can be adjusted 30 ways. Ford There are entertainment consoles on the back of four seats so passengers can watch TV or play games. Ford The folks sitting up front also get a massive display: a large touchscreen is built right into the dash. Ford And the interior is designed for comfort and maximizing space. There's even a built-in wardrobe management system in the trunk. Ford For those times when a walk-in closet simply won't do. The Navigator concept comes with semi-autonomous capabilities as well -- it's equipped with a radar and cameras to scan for obstacles. Ford If it detects a pedestrian or some other object, it will warn the driver. But if the driver doesn't respond to the warning in time, the car will activate the brakes to reduce the impact of a collision. It also comes with park assist -- four cameras provide a full 360-degree view of the car's surroundings. Ford Those cameras will feed live video to the front console so drivers can see their surroundings when parking. A lane-keeping assist system will detect when the car is drifting and alert the driver by making the steering wheel vibrate. Ford And WiFi connectivity is available throughout the car. Ford

