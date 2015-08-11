Lincoln Motors just created a luxury car seat that can be adjusted in 30 different ways

Lincoln Motors Lincoln Motors recently introduced new 30-way luxury seats.

Lincoln Motors is taking luxury seats to a whole new level.

The company recently showed off its Lincoln Continental Concept car which features 30-way adjustable seats, enabling each passenger to adjust for maximum comfort.

The modular design of the chair allows for support for specific body regions, including the head, back, lumbar and legs.

For example, users can adjust the seat for each buttcheek.



There is even a built-in massage feature in the seats that aims to reduce muscle fatigue and aches and pains, according to the company’s website.

And, of course, the seats can also be heated and include cooling vents.

While the seats were featured in a concept car, it’s possible they could become standard in Lincoln’s luxury vehicles.

“The Lincoln Continental Concept previews the next era for Lincoln, including luxury automotive seating,” said Dan Ferretti, a senior technical leader at Lincoln Motors, in a press statement. “The 30-way seats reflect the focus on providing the total luxury experience for the client.”

Check out the video below to see all the ways the seat can be adjusted.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

