2 limos JFK rode in are up for sale this month, including one that transported him on the day of his death

Two Lincoln Continentals that transported President John F. Kennedy will cross the auction block October 14 through Bonhams.

The 1963 Continental President Kennedy rode in the morning before his assassination could fetch up to $US500,000, according to pre-auction estimates.

The bulletproof 1960 Continental Mark V that the president used for personal jaunts around Washington, DC, may rake in up to $US300,000.

President John F. Kennedy’s convertible Lincoln Continental limo lives in infamy as the car the 46-year-old president was shot in on November 22, 1963 in Dallas. That car is on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, but two other Lincolns JFK rode in are up for sale this month.

Carrying an estimate of $US300,000 to $US500,000, the last car to safely transport the president â€” a 1963 Continental that he and first lady rode in the morning of the assassination â€” will be auctioned off by Bonhams on October 14. Also up for grabs is the 1960 Continental Mark V that served as President Kennedy’s personal car, which can be yours for roughly $US200,000 to $US300,000.

The pandemic may have dealt a blow to global markets and resulted in unemployment levels not seen in decades, but the classic-car market is still going strong. Many large auction houses â€” Bonhams included â€” quickly pivoted to online-only events, brokering some of the most expensive web-based car sales ever.

In June, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo sold for $US2.6 million through RM Sotheby’s, becoming the priciest car ever sold online. That record was broken a mere three months later, when a 1966 Ferrari raked in just over $US3 million through Gooding and Company.

The Lincoln Continentals crossing the block next week likely won’t set any sky-high records, but in any case, you can take a closer look at the historically significant cars below.

One — the limo President John F. Kennedy rode in the morning before his assassination — carries an estimate of $US300,000 to $US500,000.

The 1963 Lincoln Continental Convertible ferried the president, Jackie Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally to an Air Force base in Forth Worth the morning of November 22, 1963.

From there, the president and first lady flew to Dallas, making this the last car to safely transport the late president.

Officially dubbed “Limo One” during JFK’s time in Fort Worth, the white four-door was loaned out to the US by local car dealer Bill Golightly.

Since its time serving as Limo One, the Lincoln was repainted and had its engine replaced.

But its interior — including its red-leather seats — has remained mostly original.

A black 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V that President Kennedy used for personal errands around Washington, DC, is also up for grabs.

Bonhams projects it will fetch $US200,000 to $US300,000 at auction.

The government leased the car from Ford for $US500 per year, and it was bought by an acquaintance of the late president in 1964.

The modified car has bulletproof doors, power steering and brakes, and passenger air controls.

It also features an unusual two-way telephone.

While the Lincoln’s body was restored, its beige interior is all original.

Both limos, along with other presidential memorabilia — like a replica of the JFK-era Air Force One — will go under the hammer on October 14.

