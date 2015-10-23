Another Democrat just pulled the plug on his 2016 presidential campaign

And then there were three.

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D) ended his long-shot campaign for the presidency on Friday, further winnowing the Democratic field for the White House.

Chafee, who struggled with fundraising and was rarely seen on the campaign trail, made the announcement at a women’s leadership forum.

“As you know I have been campaigning on a platform of Prosperity Through Peace. But after much thought I have decided to end my campaign for president today,” Chafee said, according to his prepared remarks released by his campaign.

Chafee’s withdrawal follows Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that he would not enter the race. Former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia) ended his own primary campaign the day before that, though he said he might still launch a long-shot independent bid for the White House.

That leaves just three notable Democratic candidates left in the race: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D).

Other candidates, like Harvard professor Larry Lessig, who wasn’t allowed to participate in last week’s CNN debate, also remain.

