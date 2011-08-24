California City Evacuated As 29,000 Gallon Propane Tanker Burns

Photo: Sacramento Bee

A burning rail-car has forced the evacuation of 4,800 homes in Lincoln, Ca. as rescue workers struggle to keep the tanker from exploding.According to the Associated Press the 29,000-gallon tanker filled with liquid propane caught fire at about noon on Tuesday in the city of 40,000 north of Sacramento (via Fox).



Firefighters are soaking the tanker and waiting for the fuel to burn itself down aware that if their efforts fail, the fire could spread to the 500,000 gallons of stored propane surrounding them.

Photo: KCRA

The Red Cross has established three evacuation centres within the one-mile evacuation area around the blaze.

If the tanker ignites the escaping gas, the explosion will send a shockwave and fireball rolling along the street for blocks.

70 per cent of those living within the blast area have left and authorities are telling those that remain they are risking their lives and the lives of their families.

Highway 65, the major commuter highway between Sacramento and Lincoln is also closed as are 11 local schools and it’s not clear when they will reopen.

One rescue worker has been injured and one worker tending the tanker was taken to the hospital. No reports yet on what caused the fire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.