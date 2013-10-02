Linc Energy Shares Had A Terrible Day After It Announced Plans To Leave The ASX For Singapore

Linc Energy shares plummeted 10.53% today after it revealed plans to delist from the ASX in favour of a listing on the Singapore Exchange.
The Brisbane-based firm closed at a three-month-low of $1.26, after suffering the biggest percentage fall on the ASX today. The ASX200 closed a touch higher today, gaining 0.16% to 5215.6.
Via investing.com, here’s how Linc performed:
Linc entered a trading halt minutes before the market closed today, in the lead-up to “an announcement by the company in relation to an acquisition”.
It expects to resume trading by Friday morning.
