Linc Energy Shares Had A Terrible Day After It Announced Plans To Leave The ASX For Singapore

Linc’s UCG to GTL Demonstration Facility by night. Credit: Linc Energy

Linc Energy shares plummeted 10.53% today after it revealed plans to delist from the ASX in favour of a listing on the Singapore Exchange.

The Brisbane-based firm closed at a three-month-low of $1.26, after suffering the biggest percentage fall on the ASX today. The ASX200 closed a touch higher today, gaining 0.16% to 5215.6.

Via investing.com, here’s how Linc performed:

Linc entered a trading halt minutes before the market closed today, in the lead-up to “an announcement by the company in relation to an acquisition”.

It expects to resume trading by Friday morning.

