Trumpworld lawyer Lin Wood attacked Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a pawn of the devil and representative of the deep state

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (L), lawyer Lin Wood (R). Getty Images (L), Associated Press (R)

Lin Wood accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of being in league with the devil.

Wood and Greene are feuding over accusations by Kyle Rittenhouse.

The two former allies now have one of the angriest disputes in Trumpworld.

Attorney Lin Wood said that he believes that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is under the “influence of the devil”, escalating a dispute between the two firebrand allies of Donald Trump.

In comments to The Daily Beast, Wood said he was considering launching defamation lawsuits against several prominent right wing figures, including Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Both of them took the side of Kyle Rittenhouse in his dispute with Wood, who used to be his attorney.

Rittenhouse has claimed that Wood exploited his homicide case to make money, which Wood has denied.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide after killing two men at anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. He dropped Wood and hired another lawyer, who secured his acquittal last month.

Greene called for Wood to be jailed over his alleged mishandling of the teenager’s case.

—Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2021

This prompted a sharp response from Wood.

“I mean, from a biblical perspective, I think she is under the influence of the devil,” Wood told The Daily Beast of Greene.

“Because people that follow Jesus Christ don’t lie. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar. Draw your own conclusions.”

As part of a revenge campaign against the right-wing figures, Wood has also published text messages on his Telegram channel apparently showing that Carlson and Hunter Biden enjoyed a friendly relationship.

He told the publication that Greene was one of a number of “deep state” right-wing agents working to “destroy” his credibility. “They know what they did, they lied like dogs about me,” Wood said.

Wood and Greene were formerly close allies in the far-right of the Republican movement, with both Georgians having played prominent roles pushing Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories.

They have also associated themselves with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, and gained large MAGA social-media followings.

Wood, a well-known attorney, even advised Greene before her election to Congress in 2019, Politico reported.

According to text messages from Greene published by New Yorker reporter Charles Bethea, Greene hired Wood as her attorney last year.

Insider has contacted Greene for comment on Wood’s remarks.