Lawyer Lin Wood said he will refuse a mental health test to keep his licence, and threatens Georgia State Bar

Associated Press/Ben Margot Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga.

Pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood says he will refuse a mental health assessment from the Georgia State Bar.

In a post on Telegram, Wood says he didn’t violate any professional code and is “of sound mind.”

As the post goes on, it takes a threatening tone: “…like all of us, the State Bar will have to face the consequences of its choices,” he wrote.

A far-right, pro-Trump attorney who is at risk of losing his licence to practice law posted to the alternative messaging app Telegram on Friday that he will refuse to take the mental health assessment the Georgia State Bar has requested.

L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based defamation lawyer, rose to infamy last year because of the role he played in former President Donald Trump’s unhinged attempt to overthrow the election and representing the teenager who shot three Black Lives Matter demonstrators during unrest over the summer.

He has been banned from Twitter after repeatedly spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories.

The City of Detroit had also previously called for Wood, and other lawyers involved in the election scheme, to be disbarred in Michigan and other states where they are licensed.

The State Bar of Georgia Chief Operating Officer Sarah Coole confirmed to Reuters that Wood had been asked to undergo a mental health assessment, but didn’t comment further on the process.

In a Telegram post on Friday afternoon, Wood said that he would refuse the exam, if it was formerly requested of him.

“I am of sound mind and I have not violated any rule of professional conduct,” he wrote.

Wood went on to talk about his career as a defamation attorney, and his work representing Richard Jewell.

Towards the end, his tone becomes threatening.

“I hope that the state bar will not foolishly seek what they have no right to have. But the choice is theirs to make. Like all of us â€” we have the right to choose. But like all of us, the State Bar will have to face the consequences of its choices,” he wrote on Telegram Friday. “I will not go quietly in the night.”

Wood’s Telegram page is full of ranting posts and bible versus. He has over 716,000 followers.

Wood didn’t immediately return a message from Insider left on his cell phone voicemail.

The State Bar of Georgia didn’t return a message from Insider seeking comment on Wood’s tone or the pending mental health assessment.

