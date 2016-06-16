Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Rock team up in the trailer for Disney's 'Moana'

Disney released a trailer for its upcoming animated movie “Moana,” which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a Hawaiian demigod named Maui. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the same duo responsible for Disney classics “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin,” the movie promises to continue the success of Disney’s animation division after blockbusters like “Frozen” and “Zootopia.”

The secret weapon that may push the movie into the box office stratosphere is “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is contributing original music for “Moana.” Fresh off of his multiple wins at the Tony Awards, Miranda is undoubtedly one of the hottest commodities in the entertainment world. Disney also tapped him to co-star in the studio’s upcoming reboot of “Mary Poppins” with Emily Blount.

“Moana” is scheduled to arrive in theatres this August.

