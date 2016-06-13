The 'Hamilton' creator gave a moving tribute to Orlando victims while tearing up: 'Love is love is love'

Lin-Manuel Miranda was the big winner at Sunday night’s Tony Awards for his musical “Hamilton.”

But Miranda also took time during his acceptance speech for best score to address the tragic mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, the worst in US history.

The “Hamilton” creator and star delivered a sonnet he wrote, saying he’s “too old” to freestyle.

He started by praising his wife: “My wife’s the reason anything gets done. She nudges me towards promise by degrees. She is a perfect symphony of one; our son is her most beautiful reprise.”

Then he touched on the Orlando massacre and became emotional, visibly tearing up as he said:

“We chase the melodies that seem to find us until they’re finished songs and start to play when senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day. This show is proof that history remembers. We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger. We rise and fall, and light from dying embers, remembrances that hope and love last longer and love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside. As sacred as a symphony Eliza tells her story. Now fill the world with music, love and pride. And thank you so much for this.”

