How J.J. Abrams got the creator of hit musical 'Hamilton' to write the new 'Star Wars' cantina song

Lin-Manuel Miranda probably has enough on his plate, as his current musical “Hamilton” is a massive hit on Broadway, but director J.J. Abrams revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday that Miranda also helped him with music for a specific scene in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Abrams told Fallon that while he was seeing “Hamilton” with his son, Miranda came up to him during intermission (he was not performing that night) and jokingly said to Abrams, “If you need music for the cantina, I’ll write it.”

What Miranda didn’t know was that Abrams really did need music for the cantina scene he has in the movie, as the legendary composer on the film, John Williams, focused more on the film’s score.

“So I end up e-mailing Lin Miranda and I say, ‘I know you were kidding, but if you actually want to write this music, I’m actually working on something.’ And he said, ‘I’ll drop everything!'”

Abrams and Miranda sent back and forth music files, which included Miranda singing and playing instruments. A version of that collaboration between the two, Abrams said, is now in the movie.

And here’s the cantina song from the original “Star Wars” trilogy:

