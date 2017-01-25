Lin-Manuel Miranda could become the youngest person ever to win Hollywood's coveted EGOT

“Hamilton” star and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar nomination for “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana,” announced Tuesday, puts him in the running for the youngest person to get an EGOT.

The esteemed EGOT title (named for those who win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — entertainment’s most prestigious awards) would place him in the same exclusive club as the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rogers, Mel Brooks, and Mike Nichols, who are among the twelve people who have snagged Hollywood’s rare and coveted accolade.

The current record holder for the youngest person to win an EGOT is songwriter Richard Lopez, who got the Oscar in 2014 with his win for his work on “Frozen.” Lopez was 39 years old at the time, and Miranda is 37.

And there’s more: In addition to being the youngest person to win an EGOT, Miranda would also break the record of getting it the fastest. Miranda got started in 2008 with his Tony Award for the musical “In the Heights.”

Miranda has one Emmy, two Grammys, and three Tonys.

The 89th annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air February 26 on ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.