This Perfect Alley-Oop Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Lin's Performance Last Night

Jeremy Lin turned in another great game in a 100-85 blowout of the Kings last night. He finished with 10 points and 13 assists even though he only played nine minutes in the entire second half.



It wasn’t as flashy as his evisceration of the Lakers, or as exciting as his buzzer-beating heroics against the Raptors. But with the entire Kings defence focused on him, Lin found his teammates for easy layups and dunks over and over again.

Here’s his highlight of the night, when he threw a perfect pass over the outstretched hand of a Kings defender and right to Landry Fields for an alley-oop in traffic.

