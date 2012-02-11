28,444 Reasons Why Comparing Jeremy Lin To Kobe Bryant Is Absurd

Photo: YouTube

28,444.That’s how many more career points Kobe Bryant has than Jeremy Lin.



But that hasn’t stopped everyone from hyping up the Kobe v. Lin as the battle of the century tonight to MSG.

We love the Linsanity as much as anyone. But tonight is about Lin proving himself against a Lakers team that can legitimately protect the rim. It’s not about how he stacks up with Kobe.

Here are some more side-by-side comparisons between the careers and Kobe and Lin:

Points: 28,628-184

Assists: 5,293-84

Threes: 1456-2

Titles: 5-0

All-Star games: 12-0

Playoff games: 208-0

Minutes: 41,145-455

