Bradley Cooper's movie 'Limitless' is getting turned into a TV show -- Here's the first trailer

CBS just released the first trailer for “Limitless,” its series based on the 2011 film starring Bradley Cooper.

The TV series stars Jake McDorman as Brian Finch, who discovers that a mysterious drug called NZT can give him access to 100% of his brain function. This causes him to remember everything he has ever experienced, read, watched or heard.

When news of his genius reaches the FBI, they decide that his newfound brain power could be used to solve their most complex cases.

The series also stars “Dexter” star Jennifer Carpenter and “Covert Affairs” alum Hill Harper as the FBI agents working with Finch.

CBS/YouTube Bradley Cooper will recur on the new CBS series.

Cooper, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, figures prominently in the new trailer. He reprises his role of Edward Mora, who’s now a presidential hopeful and regular user of NZT. The FBI has no idea that he has plans of his own for his new protégé.

The show will air this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. CBS has yet to announce an exact premiere date.

Watch the trailer below.



