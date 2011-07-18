Victoria Beckham And Range Rover Team Up To Design The Exquisite "Evoque"

Photo: The Rich Times

The final touches are being hammered out on Range Rover’s latest: a Victoria Beckham edition of the SUV.While details are scarce, the launch has been delayed thanks to Mrs. Beckham’s impending motherhood.



But now that baby Harper is healthy and happy, mummy Beckham is expected to be back to work soon.

Autocar U.K., which broke the news, is obviously having fun with their puns since they claim that Range Rover is saving all the juicy details for the official announcement except for the news that the interiors of the car will certainly be posh .

Well, coming from Posh Spice, anything less would be meaningless. After all, the lady has spent no less than a million pounds just on the birthing suite.

However we are hoping that her love for bling and comfort has ensured that this car that will share her name will also share her tastes. The current Range Rover Evoque costs from £27,955 for the two-wheel-drive diesel manual version, rising to £44,320 for the Si4 Dynamic coupé with six-speed auto and LUX pack. Expect the Posh Spice special to cost a lot more. Victoria is officially a creative design executive working with Land Rover. She also helped create the Evoque’s interiors.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Evoque will be rated 19 city, 22 highway—best of any Land Rover sold here—and that it will start at $43,995 plus shipping for the five-door, $1,000 more for the three-door. Those looking for a bargain while thinking of the Beckham Range Rover should not even bother checking on the price (once its announced).

