Now Star Wars Fanatics Can Buy Blueprints Of The Movie's Spaceships, Robots, And Buildings

Photo: The Rich Times

A must buy for any Star Wars fan and falling in the same league as the handpicked photo frames by George Lucas, the $40,000 Star Wars Acetate Crawl, and the Limited Edition Star Wars Destroyer.The Star Wars Blueprints are limited edition books (5,000 produced total) that will feature 500 blueprints of spaceships, buildings, and robots from the Star Wars movies—direct from the Lucas film archives—and are reproduced in a large format volume.



The book weighs a massie 35 pounds and costs $500. The first 125 copies will be signed by the three remaining Academy Award winners for the original Star Wars movie: Norman Reynolds, Les Dilley, and Roger Christian. Those will sell for $1,000.

Order one from the Epic Books Store here. Shipping from September 15, 2011.

Featured blueprints include:

The Millennium Falcon

Droids, including R2-D2

The Y-wing and the X-wing starfighters

The Rebel Blockade Runner

The Cantina

The Death Star

The Ewok forest, the battle of Hoth and much more!

Other features :

Oversize folio, 15″ × 18″, 336 pages, 35 pounds

Clothbound volume housed in cloth-lined clamshell case

More than 500 photographs and illustrations

10 45″ x 18″ gatefolds

Each copy individually numbered

The English-language edition of this epic collector’s volume will be limited to 5,000 numbered copies

Certificate of authenticity

On-sale November, 2011

Price: $500.00

Foreign rights have already been sold to the United Kingdom, France, and Japan.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.