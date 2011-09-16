Limited Edition Star Wars Artwork with the original Blu-Ray

I know its the Rich Times and we are only supposed to cover stuff that is either seriously prohibitively expensive or rare and exclusive. But as any Star Wars geek shall tell you, almost all authentic Star Wars merchandise falls under this category. Its obviously true when Lucas Arts tells you that this is indeed a limited edition offer.



So, ladies if you have been wondering about the perfect gift to get the guy in your life (who is a sel avowed geek) then do spare a thought for the limited edition artwork that is up for grabs. Oh, and we may have forgotten to mention that the artwork is for the Australia release, so you may want to book a trip down under.

On the up-side, you get to see a real duel (lightsaber based) while you wait your turn for the DVDs. There will be giveaways galore from 6am including special Star Wars limited edition merchandise and appearances from members of the Star Wars 501st Legion, who will be dressed in official Star Wars costumes. Official LEGO certified professional, Ryan McNaught will be replicating a giant Star wars: The Complete Saga box cover, throughout the morning.

The DVDs go on sale on the morning of the 14th of September in Australia. The collection consists of 9 disks which include 40+ hours of special features, highlighted by never-before-seen content sourced from the Lucasfilm archive.

The Limited Edition Star Wars collectibles include a high quality print of original conceptual drawings by artist Ralph McQuarrie for the character of Darth Vader, alongside a still image from the film revealing the final character costume. Each image features a double matte. The custom frame measures 28.5″ x 21.25″. This framed collectible is part of a limited run of 50 pieces and each is numbered for authenticity.

Luckily, the artwork is not for sale on a first come first serve basis but rather for those entering the contest. More details on the contest and how to enter on the WAToday website.

