Limited Edition Diamond Studded Gibson to Aid Philanthropy

Apparently Gibson does a lot more than simply enthralling the world with their fantastic musical instruments. They even have a philanthopical arm – The Gibson Foundation which takes on works for the benefit of mankind. In this instance, Gibson has decided to come to the aid of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum which requires upto $75 million for expanding the useum.



In order to help the Museum get to their aim, Gibson has decided to produce a limited edition run of the iconic J-200 Ray Whitley Specials, and donate all proceeds to the museum.

Gibson explains the history behind the J-200 : Ray Whitley, a country music and film star with more than 50 Hollywood film credits, is responsible for imagining one of the most famous and distinctive guitars ever made. Whitley’s 1937 collaboration with Gibson resulted in the biggest and boldest flattop guitar ever built – the world’s first Super Jumbo. When fellow stars Gene Autry, Tex Ritter and Roy Rogers saw Whitley’s custom SJ-200, each requested one for himself, and the guitar, now known as the J-200, has been a top choice of musicians ever since.

A limited edition run of a 100 guitars each hand built by world-renowned master luthier Ren Ferguson promise to get the Country Music Museum a decent sum. The limited edition guitars will feature some special exclusives including a diamond dotting the “i” in Gibson’s famous logo on the headstock, and handpicked, precious gems, unique to Montana, set in each bridge pin. The neck, hewn from highly flamed eastern curly maple, has a square heel and is finished with an ebony fingerboard. Whitley’s original country-western icon inlays are hand engraved by Ferguson; the guitar also features Gibson’s signature Tri-burst finish, gold imperial tuners, a four-bar moustache bridge and bone saddle and pins.

Each guitar will be accompanied by a handmade, gold-leafed, custom frame and a custom case, and will be associated with a year in the life of country music of the buyer’s choice. The year associated with the guitar will be imbedded in the guitar’s serial number.

