The 'Code-Black' HD-camera drone captures video footage mid-flight [55% off]

Stack Commerce Aka ‘the dark knight of the sky.’

The “Code Black” HD-camera drone is pretty much a drone-meets-GoPro: it captures video footage mid-flight.

So not only will you fly around a drone, but you’ll get some cool video out of it, too.

The palm-sized drone has a 6-axis control system for an extremely stable flight and can flip in four directions (left, right, forward, and backward.)

You can set this drone to both beginner and expert modes, depending on your experience with drones.

And if you pre-order this drone before Thursday, you’ll get an additional $US10 off — down to $US89. After Thursday, it’s up to $US99 again.

So, pre-order the limited-edition “Code Black” HD-Camera drone: $US199 $US89 until Thursday





Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

