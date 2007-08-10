Limelight's (LLNW) Shares Shattered

More bad news for the cratering CDN sector. From 24/7 Wall St: Limelight Networks (LLNW), the content delivery network and Akamai (AKAM) and Panther Express competitor which recently went public, is off over 37% in today’s trading. The company traded as high as $24.33 after its IPO and now sits at $8.85.



Investors mainly hated the guidance, which was dismal for a recent IPO.

Disclosure: SAI’s chairman is an investor in and CEO of Panther Express.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.