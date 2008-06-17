Limelight's Crazy Week Begins: Stock Soars 13% Ahead Of Patent Hearing (LLNW, AKAM)

From Silicon Alley Insider: Limelight Networks, the embattled content delivery network, has seen its shares gyrate heavily in the last three weeks. After a two-day, 30% spike at the beginning of the month, shares had gradually dropped down until today, when they got a 13% bump. Why? We don’t know. But we have some ideas.



Limelight (LLNW) has a big date on Wednesday (June 18) in its patent war with rival Akamai Technologies (AKAM); so far, it’s a war Limelight is losing. This week Federal Judge Rya Zobel will hear arguments from both sides, including Akamai’s motion for a permanent injunction, which, if granted without a stay, could potentially jeopardize half of Limelight’s business. Also being heard: Limelight’s request for a new trial, etc. We suppose that Judge Zobel could immediately announce something this week, but we wouldn’t count on it, and we figure that LLNW investors would be thinking the same thing.

So what else has them jittery? A few possible explanations…

