Limelight Reports Big Revenue Surge With Online Video, Mobile Distribution And Cloud Services

Limelight Networks, one of the biggest content delivery networks, has diversified recently into cloud services, mobile distribution and the online video services sector with its acquisition of Delve.



Earlier this month, the company reported a 38 per cent increase in revenue for Q1.

Last week at the Streaming Media Conference, we spoke with Limelight VP Paul Alfieri about the company and its areas of growth.

In our next report on Limelight, we will feature Alex Castro, founder of Delve and now an executive with Limelight.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.