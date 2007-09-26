Limelight Networks (LLNW) Delivering Amazon MP3 Store

Chalk up a win for beleaguered content delivery network Limelight Networks: the Tempe, Ariz.-based CDN is delivering the mp3s for Amazon’s new music store. This extends Amazon’s relationship with Limelight, which already delivers digital TV episodes and movies for Amazon’s Unbox store.



Delivering mp3s requires a lot less bandwidth than delivering TV episodes or movies. But Amazon should sell a lot more mp3s — since they work with Apple’s iPods and iTunes — than it sells TV shows and movies, which only work with proprietary players.

