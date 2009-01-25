Limelight Beats Level 3 In Patent Suit (LLNW, LVLT)

Web content delivery network Limelight Networks (LLNW) is not infringing on rival Level 3’s (LVLT) patents, a jury decided yesterday. Limelight’s shares, which have been depressed partially over patent concerns, shot up 27% in late-afternoon trading to $2.99.



Level 3 told Reuters it’s “considering options,” including a possible appeal. Meanwhile, Limelight still has a patent case outstanding with CDN market leader Akamai Technologies (AKAM).

Disclosure: Our parent company shares investors and office space with Panther Express, a content delivery network.

