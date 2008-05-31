Limelight, Akamai's Next Day In Court: June 18 (LLNW, AKAM)

Limelight Networks’ next date in court with Akamai Technologies, which has — so far — been mostly victorious in their patent war: June 18 in Boston.



On tap: Federal Judge Rya Zobel will hear arguments from both sides, including Akamai’s (AKAM) motion for a permanent injunction — which, if granted without a stay, could potentially jeopardize half of Limelight’s (LLNW) business. Judge Zobel won’t make any decisions on the 18th, but could within a few months.

Last month, FBR analyst David Hilal said an injunction might not come until Q4, dragging the companies’ patent war on until 2010.

Disclosure: Panther Express, which competes with both Akamai and Limelight, is one of our sister companies.

