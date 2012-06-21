RUSH LIMBAUGH: Should You Vote For Obama Because He's 'A Young, Black, Gay Man?'

Rush Limbaugh asked Tuesday if people should vote for President Barack Obama because he’s a “young, black, gay man,” in his radio show Tuesday, in response to a Politico story that he said “tarred and feathered” Mitt Romney.



In a Politico article titled “Barack Obama’s group therapy,” reporters Mike Allen and Jim Vandehei wrote that “Obama’s campaign wants to turn Mitt Romney into the candidate of old, straight, white men.”

Limbaugh countered this claim by posing this: “So does that mean you should vote for Obama because he’s a young, black, gay man?”

Via Mediaite, check out Limbaugh’s full comments here:





