Check Out The Sweet Mega Marina For International Oligarchs They're Building In Cyprus

The connections between Cyprus and Russian oligarchs are by now well established. But the press revolving a new megamarina being constructed on the Mediterranean’s island’s southwest tip suggest it’s not just Russian titans who do business there.



The Limassol Marina is billed as “an exclusive waterfront development designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers,” it would “combine elegant residences and a state-of-the-art marina with exclusive restaurants and shops, to create a lifestyle uniquely shaped by ‘living on the sea’.”

While the marina’s UK sales reps did not respond to our email, we did notice that the website is available in Russian and Chinese translations. And one account from the website SigmaLive also claims interest from “Russia, Israel, Arab Countries and Scandinavia and various countries of Central Europe.”

The prices also suggest a unique clientele. Apartments range from €370,000 to €2,090,000, while a villa will set you back between €1,650,000 – €6,400,000.

Boat berths — which can accommodate vessels up to 1,000 meters — can cost north of €150,000 a year.

The project is actually still under construction — 90 per cent of the project’s marine works and 50 per cent of the residential development and infrastructure have been completed as of Jan. 1, the site says. They’ve done at €86 million so far.

But when it is completed, it seems like it’ll look amazing. Here are some renderings from the site’s website:

Photo: Limassol Marina

Photo: Limassol Marina

Photo: Limassol Marina

Finally, this amusing super glossy video touting what will be “a bustling oasis blending energy and tranquility” is probably not aimed at frugal businessmen.It’s only three minutes long. We highly recommend watching it in light of today’s events.

