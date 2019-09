Benfica beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals today in Lisbon thanks to a great goal by Lima in the 84th minute.

He ran onto the ball on a deep sprint and absolutely obliterated a shot into the roof of the net.

LIMA.

One more angle. Good goal Lima.

