Before It Closed, The Average Tab At East Hampton Nightclub Lily Pond Was $474

Photo: Guest of a Guest
A night out on the town can be pricey, but the amount people spent at now-shuttered Hamptons hotspot Lily Pond was downright astronomical.The average bar tab at the club between June 2010 to July 2011 was $474, according to Bundle, which has just released a list of the most expensive nightclubs based on transactional data from Citi.
Lily Pond was a Hamptons mainstay until last year, when it closed and reopened under new ownership as SL East.
Of course, the Hamptons isn’t the only expensive place to party.
According to Bundle, the 10 nightclubs with the highest average bartabs in the U.S are:
- Lily Pond, East Hampton: $474
- Provocateur, New York City: $445
- Club Nikki-Tropicana, Las Vegas: $435
- Dune, Southampton (now Axe Lounge): $356
- Dream Nightclub, Miami Beach: $306
- The Box, New York City: $305
- Club Play, Miami Beach: $304
- Riff Raffs, New York City: $302
- Club XS-Wynn, Las Vegas: $292
- Greenhouse, New York City: $285
Check out the full list and a cool infographic at Bundle.
