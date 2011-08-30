Before It Closed, The Average Tab At East Hampton Nightclub Lily Pond Was $474

The scene at Lily Pond in August 2010, before it closed

Photo: Guest of a Guest

A night out on the town can be pricey, but the amount people spent at now-shuttered Hamptons hotspot Lily Pond was downright astronomical.The average bar tab at the club between June 2010 to July 2011 was $474, according to Bundle, which has just released a list of the most expensive nightclubs based on transactional data from Citi.



Lily Pond was a Hamptons mainstay until last year, when it closed and reopened under new ownership as SL East.

Of course, the Hamptons isn’t the only expensive place to party.

According to Bundle, the 10 nightclubs with the highest average bartabs in the U.S are:

Lily Pond, East Hampton: $474 Provocateur, New York City: $445 Club Nikki-Tropicana, Las Vegas: $435 Dune, Southampton (now Axe Lounge): $356 Dream Nightclub, Miami Beach: $306 The Box, New York City: $305 Club Play, Miami Beach: $304 Riff Raffs, New York City: $302 Club XS-Wynn, Las Vegas: $292 Greenhouse, New York City: $285

Check out the full list and a cool infographic at Bundle.

