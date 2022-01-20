Lily James says she almost quit ‘Pam & Tommy’ a week before filming began: ‘It just felt too frightening’

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Hulu

Lily James delivered an incredible performance as ’90s sex symbol Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy,” but the “Downton Abbey” star said she almost quit the show before cameras rolled.

“I really wanted to pull out of this a week before,” James told Variety.

“I can’t do it. I can’t do it,” the British actress said she kept saying to herself. “It just felt too frightening. But I think that’s a good place to work from because it keeps you growing and getting better, I hope.”

Despite her concerns, James physically transforms into the iconic “Baywatch” star and nails Anderson’s mannerisms in the show — which chronicles her and then-husband, rocker Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan), dealing with their sex tape being stolen from them and blasted on the internet.

“She talks really fast, and I would watch her interviews over and over again and annotate them, learn them and parrot along with her,” James told Variety. “I wanted to get that energy and that impulsiveness and that spirit that she has when she’s in front of the camera.”

“Sometimes you admire qualities in people that you feel you’re lacking, or you want to be more like,” she continued. “And I’ve always felt there was this boldness to Pamela, this unashamed kind of authenticity. And even without knowing exactly what went on and the details of the tape, just who she kind of stands for, it feels so brave.”

“Pam & Tommy” premieres on Hulu beginning February 2 and also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay.