'Downton Abbey' Star Lily James Cast As Disney's Cinderella

‘Downton Abbey’ star Lily James is cast as Disney’s Cinderella.

“Downton Abbey” actress Lily James will go from living like an aristocrat to the orphaned daughter of one.



Disney just announced James will star in the titular role of its live-action adaptation of “Cinderella.”

James will join Cate Blanchett who was earlier announced as the evil stepmother.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (“My Week With Marilyn”) is directing the film.

If you don’t have James’ “Downton Abbey” character pegged as sweet enough to earn the little glass slipper, her latest red carpet look at the Laurence Olivier Awards this week may change your mind.

