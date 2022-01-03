Lily Collins reacts to vandalized ‘Emily in Paris’ poster in New York City

Season two of ‘Emily in Paris’ just hit Netflix. CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Lily Collins recently came across a defaced “Emily in Paris” poster in New York City.

She reacted on Sunday by posing with her mouth agape in front of the advertisement.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort,” Collins wrote.

Lily Collins, the star and executive producer on “Emily in Paris,” recently made light of a vandalized poster promoting the Netflix series’ second season.

The 32-year-old — who leads the show as the titular American living in Paris, Emily Cooper — shared an Instagram picture on Sunday of the graffiti-covered advertisement that she and her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, discovered in New York City.

On the poster, red ink is scribbled over Collins’ eyes and mouth.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort,” Collins quipped, sharing a video of McDowell running from the poster along with a photo of herself holding her hands up.

From the time “Emily in Paris” first debuted in October 2020, the Darren Star-created series has drawn mixed reactions from viewers. Some viewers reveled in the escapist romantic comedy, while others ripped it apart, mocking it as unrealistic and overly fantastical.

Collins has routinely responded to criticisms of ‘Emily in Paris,’ which was panned by some viewers

Collins has kept up with the criticism and reviews, both positive and negative, and consistently defended the Emmy-nominated show.

“We never represented it as anything other than what it was going to be,” she told Glamour ahead of the December 22 season two release.

“And we didn’t know the world would be in the state that it was in when it came out,” she continued. “People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time, that it reminded them of what fun felt like and that we were able to offer some escapism and romanticism and travel. I was so proud of that. I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about].”

Emily, Mindy, and Camille on season two of ‘Emily in Paris.’ CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Collins did, however, listen to the wider conversations about the show’s lack of diversity (season one’s main characters are almost all white). And going into the sophomore season, the executive producer made on-set and on-screen inclusion a priority, she told Elle last year.

“I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways. Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new storylines to different characters, which was really important,” she told the publication in January 2021.

Newcomers Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard joined the season two cast, and secondary characters, like Mindy (Ashley Park) and Julien (Samuel Arnold), were further fleshed out in the script.

“Emily in Paris” has yet to be confirmed for a third season. However, Star left numerous questions unanswered in the season two finale, setting the series up well for another chapter.