The 5 Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re curious about Lily Collins and head to the Internet to find out, beware — McAfee has ranked the actress as the most dangerous celeb to search for online.

Collins — who starred in movies such as “Mirror, Mirror” and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” — posed the biggest risk of landing on a malicious site, according the computer security company; last year Emma Watson topped the list.

Female celebrities were the overwhelming lure to malware; Avril Lavigne, Sandra Bullock, Kathy Griffin and Zoe Saldana rounded out the top five; “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm was the only man in the top 10.

A person could be led to malware after doing a general search and clicking on dubious links, but risks increased when searchers added phrases like “free apps” or “nude photos.”

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.