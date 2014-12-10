How Model Lily Aldridge Trains For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Vogue.com Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge works out 6 times a week leading up to the show.

Twenty-nine-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge has helped the company sell more than $US6.6 billion worth of lingerie.

Aldridge is one of the seven Angels who Victoria’s Secret will feature most in its annual fashion show which airs Tuesday, December 9.

Vogue Magazine followed Aldridge around in the days leading up to the taping of the show to see how she trained. According to Vogue, Aldridge starts doing 60- or 90-minute workouts three times a week two months before, and in the month before the show, she kicks it up to six days a week.

But Aldridge doesn’t just go for a run everyday, she has a circuit of 6 different workouts that she rotates through to make sure she’s targeting every muscle in her body.

Nutrition is just as important as working out. Aldridge starts her morning with a blueberry smoothie.





Aldridge’s workouts rotate between morning yoga.





Ballet Beautiful, a workout that “mixes the athleticism and grace of classical ballet with targeted exercises and stretches that sculpt a dancer’s toned, lean physique.”





Resistance training at modelFit training.





Aldridge reaches for green juices after workouts to refuel.





And when she’s cooking at home, she sticks to fresh lean protein, and roasted vegetables.





To work in cardio, Aldridge either goes for a good old fashion run.





Heads to SoulCycle for a private spinning session.





Or boxes at Gotham Gym.





The month leading up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show seems like an exhausting one for Aldridge, and the model tells Vogue that her favourite day of the week is her one day of rest.

The show airs Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lily Aldridge walks the runway at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Watch the Vogue video here, and head over to Vogue.com to read more.

