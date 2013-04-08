Fashion Icon Lilly Pulitzer Has Died At 81

Fashion icon Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau, who made brightly patterned shift dresses a staple in women’s wardrobes, died this morning in Palm Beach. She was 81.



Here’s her company’s statement from Facebook:

Early this morning, Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau passed away peacefully in Palm Beach, surrounded by family and loved ones. Lilly has been a true inspiration to us and we will miss her.

In the days and weeks ahead we will celebrate all that Lilly meant to us. Lilly was a true original who has brought together generations through her bright and happy mark on the world.

Lilly Pulitzer started with a juice stand in Palm Beach in 1959ish, according to the company’s website. The socialite started designing brightly coloured dresses that would mask the juice stains.

Eventually, the brand grew in popularity when Jacqueline Kennedy appeared on a LIFE magazine cover in 1962 wearing a Lilly shift dress.

Pulitzer retired from the day to day operations of the brand in 1993, but remained on as a consultant.

Today, Lilly Pulitzer, which is owned by Sugartown Worldwide, is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The brand is sold in Lilly stores, online, in signature stores, boutiques and major department stores across the country.

The garments still incorporate the classic brightly patterned and “spill proof” designs that she inspired.

