Photos from inside Lilly Pulitzer headquarters show cartoons mocking the 'fat, white, & hideous'

Just months after Lilly Pulitzer and Target came under fire for not selling sizes larger than 14 online, a photo of their King of Prussia headquarters published by The Cut shows fat-shaming cartoons publicly displayed next to fabric swatches in the office.

The photo shows a white surface with two drawings of overweight women, one in street clothes and one in a bikini.

“Just Another Day Of… FAT, WHITE, and HIDEOUS,” one cartoon reads. “… you should probably just kill yourself…”

“Put It Down CARB FACE,” reads the other photo, which shows an overweight woman frowning in a bikini.

Although The Cut included captions with fun anecdotes and facts about the company alongside many of the other photos, which were generally uplifting and showed an atmosphere of office camaraderie, this one was posted without any commentary.

This photo comes after several months of controversy surrounding Lilly Pulitzer’s efforts to include plus-size women in its recent collaboration with Target.

Here is the photo of the cartoons:

In January, Target announced the collaboration and tweeted that plus sizes for the Target and Lilly Pulitzer collaboration would only be available online. The backlash from the plus-size blogging community was immediate. We reached out to Lilly Pulitzer’s offices today for comment on the cartoons but have not heard anything back.

@AskTarget @FatGirl_fashion @styleit It’s like Target is dating a fat girl but won’t take her out in public..that’s how I feel right now

— grownandcurvywoman (@grownandcurvywo) January 7, 2015

Only sizes up to 14 were carried in-store, but plus sizes up to 3XL or 26W were sold online. Lilly Pulitzer and Target invited several influential plus-size bloggers were invited to the launch.

Plus-size blogger Michelle Renee told Business Insider about her reaction to the photo posted today by The Cut. She’s not surprised, she said, since “fat is not what Lilly has represented.”

“This is a clear case of the ‘you can’t sit with us’ mentality,” she said. “As a larger woman who can still fit in the largest sizes of their regular range, I plan on taking a trip to their store out here and see how I am treated.”

Getty Images Plus-size bloggers like Chastity Garner-Valentine were invited to the launch of Lilly Pulitzer for Target in New York City on April 15.

When the line hit stores on April 19, though, it ended up selling out quickly despite the controversy.

But there’s no denying the brand has a reputation of being exclusive. Lilly Pulitzer is a WASP wardrobe staple, and many of its customers reacted with horror at the notion that it would be sold at an affordable store like Target.