DAY IN THE LIFE: A Bravo Reality Star Launches Her Clothing Line During Fashion Week

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Lilly Ghalichi takes Business Insider behind-the-scenes of New York Fashion Week.

Bravo reality star Lilly Ghalichi is most well known for the two years she appeared as “the Persian Barbie” on “Shahs of Sunset.”

But what many don’t know about the 31-year-old Texas native is that she holds degrees in both law and business, and even passed the bar exam.

But instead of practicing law, Lilly started a bikini line.

Today, Lilly’s multi-million dollar brand includes swimwear, beauty, fashion, fine jewelry, champagne, and How-To seminars for aspiring entrepreneurs — all of which she promotes to her over 1 million Instagram followers.

Most recently, the designer launched a new line of women’s apparel earlier this month for WantMyLook.com during New York Fashion Week.

Lilly shared her behind-the-scenes photos from Fashion Week with Business Insider.

It's the day of the fashion show, so I go straight into fittings and prep. I'm in New York City for my first-ever Fashion Week as a designer. I'm presenting The Lilly Ghalichi Collection for WantMyLook.com and I'm so excited to share this passion project with the world. The first step today is to do final fittings with all the models to catch any last minute changes that need to be made. I'm a perfectionist with everything I do, so this is a very important part of the process for me. The stage is already set, it's the calm before the storm. Next up, I'm doing a final walk through of the venue to check lighting, music, seating arrangements, and everything else in between. My favourite fashionistas will be filling this room in just a couple hours! I do a last check to make sure models are ready for the show. While the models are getting ready for showtime, I'm making my rounds in the glam room to make sure all the looks are coming together as planned. It's extremely important to me for all the models have their own unique styles on the runway while maintaining The Lilly Ghalichi Collection vision -- which is edgy, feminine, and fabulous. Then everyone is lined up and ready to go... Our fabulous make-up artists walk the line of models to do final touch ups before they hit the catwalk. A very exciting moment in this long day -- then we're ready for the spotlight! I take the stage to introduce The Lilly Ghalichi Collection. The moment we've been working so hard for is finally here! A quick introduction, a few thank you's and lots of kisses later, and it's time to que the models. It's showtime! We're up and running, and everything has come together perfectly! The models look gorgeous, the house is full, and The Lilly Ghalichi Collection is finally here! A very proud moment for my team. After the show, my team and I do red carpet interviews. After the show, I hit the red carpet to give the ins and outs of my new collection to the fantastic media that came out to support. I had the amazing privilege of doing it all alongside my two dear friends, designers Walter Mendez and Michael Costello (right), who also debuted new collections for WantMyLook.com. Very proud of them. Then we celebrate! After a long amazing day, my team and I kicked up our heels and hit the town to celebrate a major milestone and dreams coming true. It's been an incredible experience and I can't wait for the next one! Now check out a day in the life of another hardworking woman... A Gruelling 22-Hour Workday Of A QVC Host & 'Shark Tank' Judge >

