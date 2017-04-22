This all-electric jet takes off like a helicopter and can reach speeds of 180mph

The world’s first zero-emissions electric plane has taken off for the first time. Lilium flew a 2-seater prototype which they are hoping to develop into a 5-seater air-taxi.

The jet has 36 engines and 12 moveable flaps.

The company want it to be an alternative to cars in inner cities in the future. They want to develop it so it flies for 200 miles at 180 mph.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

