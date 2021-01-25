Lili Reinhart addresses 'bizarre' impersonator who pretended to be her in interview with Seventeen

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lili Reinhart was impersonated by an unknown individual during recent interviews.

Lili Reinhart, 24, spoke out after learning someone is impersonating her in interviews.

Seventeen Magazine published and removed an article after it was revealed to be an imposter.

The publication apologised to Reinhart and her fans with a statement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lili Reinhart set the record straight after an imposter pretended to be her in interviews.

The “bizarre” mix-up came to light on Friday when Seventeen Magazine released an apology to the 24-year-old starlet and a clarifying statement to fans.

“Today, we briefly published a story with information we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star,” that statement read.

“We want to sincerely apologise to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation,” the magazine said. “We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting.”

Seventeen concluded the statement by declaring the outlet takes “full responsibility” for the incident and will complete an internal review.

Reinhart, a star of the CW’s “Riverdale,” later shared a photo of Seventeen’s statement to her Instagram Stories. There, she reiterated that she was not the person who spoke with the publication.

“For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with Seventeen,” wrote Reinhart. “Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it.”

Seventeen magazine issues apology after publishing an interview with someone pretending to be Lili Reinhart: "the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star." pic.twitter.com/UrIX6Ux6Q5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2021

Reinhart’s impersonator has reportedly targeted at least one other publication



As reported by E! News, a reporter from The Daily Express may have also been duped by the impersonator, whose identity remains unclear.

“It’s been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist,” wrote Lucas Hill-Paul on Twitter Friday night.

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologise to anyone who was misled by the article.”

It's been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist. Obviously, I'm embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologise to anyone who was misled by the article. — Lucas Hill-Paul (@lucashpaul) January 23, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.