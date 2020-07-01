Lili Reinhart apologised for using her 'sideboob' to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on Instagram

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Reinhart apologised for the photo on Tuesday.

Lili Reinhart has apologised for posting a topless photo on Instagram while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

In the now-deleted post, Reinhart wrote: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

On Tuesday, Reinhart said sorry for the post: “I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart has said sorry for posting a topless photo while demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Reinhart posted the photo on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

Making fun of Reinhart’s post, film and TV critic Charles Bramasco wrote: “We have entered a thrilling transitional phase in which the celebs have resumed thirst posting but have not yet stopped social justice posting, resulting in wondrous juxtapositions like this one from TV’s Hot Betty yesterday.”

We have entered a thrilling transitional phase in which the celebs have resumed thirst posting but have not yet stopped social justice posting, resulting in wondrous juxtapositions like this one from TV’s Hot Betty yesterday pic.twitter.com/T653OifZaR — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) June 29, 2020

Reinhart received plenty more criticism for the post and, on Tuesday, she addressed the now-deleted photo on her Twitter.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended,” Reinhart wrote.

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by police during a drugs bust on March 13. She was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Many celebrities have used their statuses to demand justice for Taylor, including Beyoncé, who wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general, and John Legend, who wrote an essay about the subject for Entertainment Weekly.

Read more:

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart deny sexual assault allegations against ‘Riverdale’ stars

How Hollywood stars are vowing to change to support Black Lives Matter

Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.