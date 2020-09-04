Lili Reinhart denied hating her job after saying she felt 'like a prisoner' on the 'Riverdale' set

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper in The CW’s ‘Riverdale.’

Lili Reinhart has denied reports that she is unhappy about returning to the set of “Riverdale” after she said that new COVID production restrictions made her “feel like a prisoner” because she couldn’t go home.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner going back to work because I cannot leave Canada,” she said earlier this week during an expansive interview with Nylon magazine. “That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f—ed.”

Many publications chose to run with headlines around Reinhart’s prisoner comment, which she responded to by tweeting that she was being “taken out of context yet again.”

During the expansive interview with Nylon magazine, the “Riverdale” actress said that all cast and crew members must quarantine for two weeks in Vancouver where they will stay until Christmas to shoot the remaining episodes of Season 4, as well as episodes of Season 5, and they will not be permitted to leave Canada during production.

“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,'” she added.

Many publications ran headlines around Reinhart’s prisoner comment â€” E! Online, for instance, wrote “Why Lili Reinhart ‘Feels Like a Prisoner.'”

The CW Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on season four, episode 19 of ‘Riverdale.’

On Thursday, Reinhart wrote in a tweet that these comments were taken out of context and complained about how media coverage continually shapes her to be a “p—– off girl all the time.”

She tweeted: “Love it when my words are taken out of context yet again. I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone.”

Adding in a follow-up tweet: “No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this.”

No wonder people think I’m this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this ???? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 3, 2020

Lili Reinhart also spoke to Nylon magazine about her decision to publicly reveal that she’s bisexual and why she was hesitant to do so. “I didn’t want to come out and talk about it because I felt that bisexuality was becoming a trend [among celebrities], but I’ve supported the LGBTQ community since I was a little tween, and it just felt organic,” she said.

“I was like, ‘F— it. Now’s the time. It’s not something I’m ashamed of. Hey, you. I’m going to be at this protest for LGBTQs for BLM. Come join me.”

