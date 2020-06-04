Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Lili Reinhart announced that she is bisexual.

Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote.

The actress shared the news along with a poster for an “LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” protest in West Hollywood, California.

Reinhart added, “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” the 23-year-old “Riverdale” actress wrote on her story.

Along with the announcement, she shared a poster for an “LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter” protest in West Hollywood, California, and encouraged her fans to come along.

She added, “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Lili Reinhart/Instagram Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual on her Instagram story.

Reinhart has recently been using her platform to speak up about George Floyd’s death and support the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school. Our ‘leaders’ have failed us today,” she tweeted on Monday.

Reinhart continued, “I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your “leaders” because of the colour of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I [could] never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race.”

I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your “leaders” because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I cpuld never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

Along with participating in Blackout Tuesday, the actress asked her Twitter followers to put her in touch with black activists she could give them access to her platform.

“I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts- I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue,” she wrote.

I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts— I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue. Any requests? Who should I reach out to? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2020

Reinhart has also given her support to her “Riverdale” costar Vanessa Morgan.

The actress drew attention to the racial inequality on the show, tweeting that she’s tired of “being used as a side kick” to white characters on the show and said she’s “paid the least” out of the regular cast.

Lmao too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least ???????????? girl i could go on for days ???? — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 2, 2020

When Morgan wrote that people shouldn’t blame her fellow castmates, Reinhart replied, “We love you, V. And support you 10000%.”

We love you, V. And support you 10000%. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 2, 2020

Reinhart and Morgan also aren’t the only members of the “Riverdale” cast who have been speaking out about racial injustice and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Reinhart’s ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse said he was arrested earlier this week while protesting in Santa Monica.

Reinhart and Sprouse recently ended their three-year relationship in May, multiple outlets confirmed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.