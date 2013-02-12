Lil' Wayne Says He Was Kicked Out Of The Heat-Lakers Game Because He Was Cheering For The Lakers

Photo: @BaldRyan

Lil’ Wayne was in Miami to watch the Heat play the Lakers this weekend and at some point he left the arena before the game was over. But depending on who you talk to, there are two or three different explanations for what happened.After the incident, Lil’ Wayne posted a message to Twitter claiming he was booted because he was cheering for the Lakers.



“So I’m @ da Heat game right, rootin 4 da Lakers kuz dats my team & would u believe they got police 2 make me leave?! Wow! F#€k da Heat”

However, Adi Joseph of USAToday.com found a fan on Twitter that claimed to be sitting near Lil’ Wayne who offered a different version of events.

“Random guy yelled at Lil Wayne at [Heat] game, Weezy looked back, gave him a mean stare & gestured he had a gun…Weezy just got into argument with security at the [Heat] game. He got kicked out for gun gesture.”

When reached for comment, the Miami Heat acknowledged that Lil’ Wayne left the arena. However, they told USA Today that Lil’ Wayne “was not kicked out but instead chose to leave.”

Lil’ Wayne made headlines last season when he claimed he was not allowed into an Oklahoma City Thunder playoff game. It turned out he did not have a ticket.

