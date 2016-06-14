Lil Wayne has been hospitalized after suffering two seizures during a flight

Rapper Lil Wayne, 33, was hospitalized Monday after suffering two seizures, forcing his California-bound flight to make two emergency landings in Omaha, Nebraska.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, was travelling from Milwaukee to California when he suffered his first seizure. TMZ reported that Carter lost consciousness mid-flight and subsequently refused treatment when paramedics arrived at his plane around 3 p.m. local time.

According to local station KETV, the plane then took off but soon circled back to the Omaha airport after Carter suffered his second seizure. The rapper was then taken to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center, where he reportedly spent the night in the emergency room.

A representative for the rapper has confirmed to The Fader that Carter is now “in stable condition and good spirits,” following the hospital stay.

In 2012, Carter suffered a string of seizures, one of which similarly forced his private jet to make an emergency landing in Texas. In March 2013, after several seizures, he was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. Later that month, the rapper revealed that he suffers from epilepsy, which he said causes “recurring seizures.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.