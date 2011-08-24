Lil' Wayne Busts His Head In A Skateboarding Accident

Rapper Lil’ Wayne had to get 9 stitches after hitting his head at a local skateboard park following his performance at the Verizon Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO Sunday night.



The rap star tweeted: “The Lou was good but I busted my fuggin head at the sk8park! 9 stitches! Gnarly gash over my left eye! Luv the people.”

Wayne and his entourage rushed to the ER, according to a woman at the DePaul Health centre emergency room (via KTVI-FOX2now.com).

But all seems to have ended well. The fearless Young Money founder isn’t wasting anytime getting back in the saddle, tweeting: “Thx to u all for the concern but pls know that I will eventually take even harder falls if I wanna get better…and I will.”

