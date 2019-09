Rapper Lil Wayne was at Game 6 of the NLCS in San Francisco last night and he “sang” “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.” (If singing is what you want to call it).



As Rant Sports points out, Lil Wayne is not known as a huge baseball fan, but apparently he has a friend who plays for the Giants.

Here’s the video:



