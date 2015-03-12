Gunfire reported at Lil Wayne's mansion in Miami

Gunfire has reportedly broken out at Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach mansion and four people are hurt, according to local station WSVN7.

Wayne is in Miami but wasn’t at home at the time of the shooting, reports TMZ.

Adds TMZ: “The bizarre report comes 11 days after police raced to the home to check on a report of a suspicious person lurking outside the home. Cops let the guy go because when they arrived he was on public property.”

#BREAKING: Reports: Shooting at Lil’ Wayne’s Miami Beach home. Police perimeter has been set up. pic.twitter.com/e1wS2PB3FS

— WSVN-TV (@wsvn) March 11, 2015

Watch the local livestream below:

WSVN-TV –

Developing…

