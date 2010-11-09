Check Out The Mansion That Lil Wayne Just Sold At A Million Dollar Loss

Poor Lil Wayne.



The hiphop superstar bought a $14 million mansion last February, days before going to jail on charges of illegal gun and marijuana possession.

Lil Wayne got out of jail last week and is rumoured to have sold the property for a $1.1 million loss.

The property, located on La Gorce island in Miami, has traded hands several times during an incredible market, notching a $2.8 million sale in 2003 and a $8.6 million sale in 2006. Lil Wayne bought at the very top.

As a commenter says on WorldHipHop.com: “This house is not worth 14 million..if he paid that much he had to be high as f*k.”

